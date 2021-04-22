Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $891.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

