Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $401.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

