Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 500.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.97 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

