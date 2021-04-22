Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 39,776 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,405,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

