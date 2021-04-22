Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,307 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

