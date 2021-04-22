Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.46.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $548.49. The stock had a trading volume of 894,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $292.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.