Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $236.65 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $236.65 million and $6.93 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,482,857 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,381,911 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

