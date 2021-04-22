Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.56 and last traded at $70.56. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $469,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

