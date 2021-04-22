Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

