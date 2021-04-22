Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 76,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.09. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

