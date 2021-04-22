Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Twitter, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twitter in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

