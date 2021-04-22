Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Materials, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

NYSE SUM opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Materials by 476.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 359,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

