Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $936.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $942.00 to $936.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $722.60. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $713.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

