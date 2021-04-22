Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

EFX opened at $192.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.