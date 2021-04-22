Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Hits $63,844.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $63,844.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00073107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00751511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.79 or 0.08248140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 375,274,650 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

