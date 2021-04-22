EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.38 on Thursday. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

