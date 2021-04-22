EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $450.43

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $450.43 and last traded at $446.53, with a volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.60 and a 200 day moving average of $357.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

