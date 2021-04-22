EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

