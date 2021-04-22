Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

