Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

ENVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Enova International alerts:

NYSE:ENVA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.