Energy Transfer LP Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.