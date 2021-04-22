Energy Transfer LP Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
