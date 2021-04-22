Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 873.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 762.

In related news, insider Karen Simon bought 11,500 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 884 ($11.55) per share, for a total transaction of £101,660 ($132,819.44).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

