Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263,719 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.