Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 422,383 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,373. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.