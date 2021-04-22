Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $62.61. 8,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,977. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

