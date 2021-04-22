Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.95. 67,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

