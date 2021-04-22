Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 493,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

