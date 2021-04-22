EMCOR Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.