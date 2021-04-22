EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells £3,170,872.80 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

Shares of LON:EKF traded down GBX 2.13 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 77.07 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 383,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,093. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.68 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

