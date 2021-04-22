Eight Capital Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$11.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.95. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

