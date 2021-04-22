Eight Capital Lowers GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Price Target to C$0.65

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 293.94% from the company’s current price.
GFG opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. GFG Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25.
About GFG Resources
