Eight Capital Lowers GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Price Target to C$0.65

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 293.94% from the company’s current price.

GFG opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. GFG Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

