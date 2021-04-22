EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 15,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,685,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.