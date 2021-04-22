Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 129930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

