Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.09.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

