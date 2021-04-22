Education Ecosystem Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $121,292.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00739518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00096158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.28 or 0.08264992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

