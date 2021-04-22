Edmp Inc. Sells 626 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,401. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

