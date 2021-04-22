Edmp Inc. Lowers Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,776. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

