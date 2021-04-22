Edmp Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 181,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

