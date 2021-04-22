easyJet’s (ESYJY) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.53 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

