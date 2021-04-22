easyJet’s (ESYJY) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.53 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.