Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.