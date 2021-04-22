Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 4.7%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.02. 1,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,342 shares of company stock worth $12,744,403. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

