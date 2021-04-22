e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.26

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

