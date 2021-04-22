Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

