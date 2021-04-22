DPRating Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $871,692.01 and approximately $64,503.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00732494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.91 or 0.08280401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050615 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars.

