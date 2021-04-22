Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.352-7.486 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.Dover also updated its guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $148.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.