Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE VNT opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.