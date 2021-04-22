Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.