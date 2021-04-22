Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,486.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $980.01 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,222.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.