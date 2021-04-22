DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 29,500 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 279,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

