DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 12,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

